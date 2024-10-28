News & Insights

Singamas Container Plans EGM for Key Contract Approval

October 28, 2024

Singamas Container Holdings (HK:0716) has released an update.

Singamas Container Holdings is set to hold an electronic Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 25, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the Master Purchase Contract 2025 and its associated transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote through the online platform, ensuring a seamless and accessible experience for all. This move highlights the company’s commitment to modernizing shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

