Sinclair & Nexstar Expand Multicast Network Distribution

(RTTNews) - Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI), Wednesday announced that it has renewed and expanded its broadcast agreements with Nexstar, increasing the reach of its free multicast networks—CHARGE!, Comet, TBD, and The Nest. CHARGE! has renewed agreements in multiple cities and added new markets in Springfield, MO, and Denver.

This deal adds over 15 million U.S. households, strengthening national reach in key markets and prime channel positions.

Comet has secured renewals in key locations, while TBD continues to air popular comedy shows in Kansas City and Sacramento. The Nest has expanded into Chicago, securing a prime spot in the top 10 DMAs.

Sinclair plans to further grow its networks and invest in iconic programming through 2025 and beyond.

SBGI is currently trading at $14.81 or 0.70% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

