Sinclair Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sinclair Inc. (SBGI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $109 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.2% to $836 million from $1.01 billion last year.

Sinclair Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $836 Mln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

