Sincap Group Faces Financial Struggles Amidst Liabilities

Sincap Group Ltd. (SG:5UN) has released an update.
Sincap Group Ltd. has reported its financial position for October 2024, revealing a net liability of RMB 11,785,000 due to substantial liabilities outweighing its cash assets. With cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB 39,000, the company continues to face financial challenges. This highlights the ongoing financial pressure on Sincap Group amidst its current liabilities.
