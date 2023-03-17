Simulations Plus (SLP) Ties With IMB PAS for New Compounds

Simulations Plus SLP recently announced that it has partnered with the Institute of Medical Biology of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IMB PAS) to design new compounds for the RORγ/RORγT nuclear receptors. As a part of the agreement, Simulations Plus will be leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) technologies in the ADMET Predictor platform for development of new compounds.

ADMET Predictor is the company’s flagship software platform for ADMET (chemical absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity) modeling, and features data analysis, metabolism prediction and AI-driven drug design fucntionalities.

By using the AI-Driven Drug Design or AIDD Module in ADMET Predictor, Simulations Plus will be able to create predictive models of inhibition and activation for the human RORγ/RORγT nuclear receptors. The company added that any intellectual property (such as encouraging lead compounds) arising from the collaboration, will be jointly owned by Simulations Plus and IMB PAS for further development.

SLP further stated that the generative chemistry approaches within the AIDD Module will yield novel virtual compounds with desired blends of the properties as chosen which will then be used by IMB PAS to synthesize and test analogs.

Headquartered in Lancaster, CA, Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s performance is being driven by strength in its services revenues which increased 17% to $5.9 million in the last reported quarter. Software segment revenues were affected due to changes in renewal pattern and shift in revenue seasonality.

For fiscal 2023, SLP expects revenue growth of 10-15% year over year and in the range of $59.3-$62 million. For the fiscal year, the company expects Software and Services to consist 60-65% and 35-40% of revenues, respectively.

In January 2023, Simulations Plus rolled out the latest version of DILIsym — DILIsym version X (DSX) Beta — with redesigned software infrastructure. The new redesigned software infrastructure also includes command line and graphical interface options along with server/cloud computing functionalities. The latest version improves speed in obtaining results and is expected to boost its adoption among pharmaceuticals companies, regulators and academics.

Currently, SLP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 3.9% compared with sub-industry’s decline of 8.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

