Simulations Plus (SLP) Rolls Out New Version of DILIsym

Simulations Plus SLP recently rolled out the latest version of DILIsym — DILIsym version X (DSX) Beta — with redesigned software infrastructure.

The new redesigned software infrastructure also includes command line and graphical interface options along with server/cloud computing functionalities. The latest version improves speed in obtaining results and is expected to boost its adoption among pharmaceuticals companies, regulators and academics.

DILIsym is a quantitative systems toxicology software that is used for supporting vital drug development decisions by predicting drug-induced liver injury (DILI). It also investigates certain biochemical events that cause higher DILI due to a drug interaction. It can predict certain subcategories of patients who are at a higher risk of DILI from that particular drug.

DILIsym aids pharma companies in executing major decisions on drug development projects.

Headquartered in Lancaster, CA, Simulations Plus develops drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results wherein earnings of 6 cents per share declined 60% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.

Revenues of $12 million decreased 4% year over year, affected by lower revenues in Software business segment. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Revenues from Software (51% of the total quarterly revenues) declined 17% year over year to $6.1 million due to changes in renewal pattern and shift in revenue seasonality.

However, Services’ revenues (49% of total quarterly revenues) improved 17% to $5.9 million. Services’ backlog was $16 million at the end of the reported quarter, up 6.7% year over year.

For fiscal 2023, SLP expects revenue growth of 10-15% year over year and in the range of $59.3-$62 million. For the fiscal year, the company expects Software to consist 60-65% of revenues and Services to consist 35-40% of revenues.

The company also has announced an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. to buy back its common stock worth $20 million. The ASR will be funded by using the available cash balances.

Currently, SLP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 12.2% compared with sub-industry’s decline of 20.5% in the past year.



Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader technology space may also consider stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Pure Storage PSTG. While Arista and Jabil sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 9.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 12.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pure Storage’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, up 8.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 21.3%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 156%. Shares of PSTG have declined 0.2% in the past year.

