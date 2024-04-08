Simulations Plus (SLP) DILIsym Software Licenses Renewed by FDA

Simulations Plus SLP recently announced that the FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) has renewed its DILIsym software licenses for the seventh year in a row.



DILIsym is a modernized Quantitative Systems Toxicology software for forecasting and analyzing drug-induced liver injury (DILI). The software is specifically engineered to evaluate the potential of DILI risk in new molecules and offer knowledge on the mechanisms that fuel DILI response at multiple levels of the drug development process. This aids pharmaceutical development teams in the understanding of compounds and outlines safe dosing strategies.



Authorized employees across all FDA verticals gain continuous access to the DILIsym by renewing SLP’s license for another year. The use of the software aligns with FDA’s vision of safe evaluation and approval of drugs.



SLP has been part of the DILI-sim Initiative for the past 14 years. DILI-sim is a public-private consortium between DILIsym Services, Inc. and numerous pharmaceutical companies to cushion the development of the DILIsym platform. The platform is also used for providing consultancy on safety-related concerns to the SLP.



SLP is a leading-edge developer of simulation software for pharmaceutical, chemical and biotechnology companies across the globe. The simulation software is used for drug discovery, development, research and regulatory submissions.



In the last reported quarter, SLP posted revenues of $18.3 million, increasing 16% year over year. The top line, which also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million, registered healthy growth owing to higher software revenues in the Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics and Cheminformatics business units.

Growth in services revenues was driven by increasing sales from Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) and Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) business units. QSP posted 78% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter under review. QSP unit is gaining from increasing immunology and cancer model projects.



The results have boosted the shares of SLP by 24% since it announced second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Apr 3, after the closing bell.



For fiscal 2024, it anticipates a revenue increase of 10-15% from the 2023 levels.



Currently, Simulations Plus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10% compared with the industry’s growth of 43.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world. The company is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.