Markets

Sims Ltd. Slips To Loss In H1, Despite Higher Sales; Stock Drops

February 17, 2026 — 12:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sims Ltd. (SMSMY, SGM.AX), an Australian metal and electronics recycling firm, reported Tuesday a loss in its first half, compared to prior year's profit, despite increased sales.

In the first half, the company recorded net loss attributable to members of A$29.9 million, compared to profit of A$30.8 million a year ago. Loss per share was 15.5 cents, compared to profit of 15.8 cents last year.

Underlying net profit was A$60.0 million or 30.7 cents per share, compared to A$35.1 million or 18.0 cents per share in the prior year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA fell 26.2 percent year-over-year to A$143.8 m,illion, while underlying EBITDA grew 24 percent from last year to A$249.8 million.

The latest reported results included A$41.1 million in unrealised losses on derivative contracts as at the reporting date, together with a further A$60 million expected credit loss on the residual receivable from Unimetals in the UK.

Sales revenue from continuing operations grew 3.7% to A$3.78 billion from last year's A$3.65 billion.

Further, the Board determined an interim dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on March 18 to shareholders on the Company's register at the record date of March 4.

In Australia, Sims shares traded 5.6 percent lower at A$20.09.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMSMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.