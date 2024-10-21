Simpson Manufacturing reports Q3 EPS $2.21, consensus $2.40

Reports Q3 revenue $587.2M, consensus $591.07M. “Our third quarter net sales of $587.2 million were up modestly year-over-year despite the housing markets in both the U.S. and Europe remaining under pressure,” commented Mike Olosky, President and CEO of Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Co., Inc. “In North America, our volumes were relatively flat year-over-year with strength in the national retail, component manufacturer and OEM markets offsetting weakness in residential and commercial. While product mix drove a higher average sales price per pound in the quarter, our customer mix resulted in greater volume discounts applied. In Europe, sales increased modestly year-over-year, outperforming the market as we’ve continued to benefit from new customer wins and product applications.” Olosky continued, “Despite near-term challenges, we grew our North America volume by 500 basis points ahead of U.S. housing starts over the trailing twelve months. Even though our overall profitability is good, it is below our expectations and we are working to align costs with market conditions to improve profitability. For 2024, we now expect U.S. housing starts to be down in the low single-digit range from 2023 with low single-digit growth to come in 2025. In Europe, 2024 housing starts are expected to be down in the high single-digit range compared to the prior year with meaningful growth to be pushed out further into 2026 and beyond.”

