Simpson Manufacturing Reports Q2 Growth

Key Points - Earnings per share of $2.47 and GAAP revenue of $631.1 million surpassed analysts’ estimates and showed growth year over year.

- North America revenue grew 6.4%, but core margin in that segment compressed slightly due to higher warehouse and personnel costs.

- Management reaffirmed its guidance for FY2025, with capital expenditures trimmed and the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share for Q3 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD), the construction fastening and structural solutions provider best known for its Simpson Strong-Tie brand, released its second quarter results on July 28, 2025. The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47, ahead of the consensus GAAP estimate of $2.26. Revenue (GAAP) reached $631.1 million, beating GAAP expectations of $599.4 million. Both measures also improved year over year (GAAP). Despite ongoing pressure from soft U.S. housing starts, Simpson outperformed its market, grew GAAP sales by 5.7%. Management described the period as a solid quarter, reaffirming full-year guidance and highlighting the company’s geographic reach and product innovation as key factors behind its performance.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $2.47 $2.26 $2.31 6.9% Revenue (GAAP) $631.1 million $599.4 million $597.0 million 5.7% Operating Income Margin (GAAP) 22.2% 22.1% 0.1 pp Net Income (GAAP) $103.5 million $97.8 million 5.8% Adjusted EBITDA $159.9 million $152.6 million 4.8%

Company Overview and Recent Strategic Priorities

Simpson Manufacturing produces engineered wood and concrete connectors, fasteners, anchors, and digital solutions that support the construction industry. Its Simpson Strong-Tie products are used in both residential and commercial buildings to strengthen structural connections and improve safety.

The company’s recent focus has been on expanding into new geographic markets and investing in innovation. Acquisitions in Europe, such as the ETANCO purchase, have broadened Simpson’s offerings and customer reach. Key success factors for the business include maintaining strong relationships with professional builders, delivering reliable products, and responding effectively to price and cost changes in core materials such as steel.

Quarter Highlights: Finances, Products, and Segment Trends

Revenue (GAAP) came in well above estimates, with growth in both North America and Europe. In its largest market, North America, GAAP net sales increased 6.4% year over year, Sales growth in North America was driven by recent price increases and acquisitions. The company highlighted that its sales volumes outpaced the decline in U.S. housing starts—an important measure since total starts were down 2.6% year-over-year for the trailing twelve months ended Q2 2025. According to management, volumes in North America outperformed the market by 240 basis points over the trailing twelve months ended Q2 2025.

North America income from operations expanded 2.7% to $135.7 million, but the operating margin in that segment narrowed to 27.5% from 28.5% last year (GAAP). According to the release, higher warehouse, technology, and personnel costs led to this margin compression even as revenues grew. Gross margin in North America (GAAP) inched down to 49.7% from 50.0%, reflecting higher warehouse costs as a percentage of sales.

In the Europe segment, sales grew 2.7%, driven primarily by favorable currency fluctuations. but underlying volume softened. Operating income jumped 29% to $15.7 million, and the margin improved to 11.7%, the highest second quarter margin result for Europe in more than a decade. The segment benefited from lower variable compensation. Meanwhile, Asia/Pacific accounted for less than 1% of sales, though Revenue in Asia/Pacific grew 21.8%. By product type, wood construction connectors remained the dominant group, accounting for nearly 85% of total sales, while concrete construction products such as mechanical anchors made up 15.0% of total net sales. Concrete construction net sales grew 9.2% year over year.

The quarter did not include any large, one-time restructurings or gains, though guidance for the full year includes a planned $12.0–$13.0 million benefit from a property sale. The company also stepped up capital returns to shareholders with $35.0 million in share repurchases.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Issues for Investors

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance. The company expects to maintain a consolidated operating margin between 18.5% and 20.5% for FY2025, including the forecasted real estate sale gain. Capital expenditure plans were trimmed to $140–160 million for FY2025, down $10 million at both ends from earlier guidance. The projected effective tax rate for FY2025 is unchanged at 25.5–26.5%.

Investors should pay close attention to margins and sales volumes in North America, which have faced some cost pressure. Management will also be watching European sales trends, as recent growth came mainly from currency effects rather than organic volume. Developments in steel pricing, tariffs, and demand for core building products remain critical for assessing future performance as the housing sector continues to find its footing.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,041%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 28, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Simpson Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.