Simpson Manufacturing: A Mid-Cap Rally With New Highs in Sight

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD) is a mid-cap stock in rally mode and on track to set fresh all-time highs this year. While 2026 growth is expected to be tepid, the company’s earnings quality is improving, cash flow is healthy, and capital returns are flowing. Capital return is a critical detail for this and most stocks this year as investors rotate out of tech-led growth towards quality, cash flow, and shareholder value.

Cash Flow, Margin Strength, and Capital Returns Are in Simpson’s Future

Simpson’s cash flow is substantial. The operating margin in the fourth quarter topped 19.5% and is expected to remain strong, if not strengthen, in the upcoming years. The long-term target is at least 20%, a target that management is optimistic of achieving. Cash flow is also unimpeded by debt. Simpson utilizes debt but does not lean on it, carrying about $374.2 million in long-term debt as of the end of 2025, less than 0.25 times shareholder equity and less than its cash position.

Cash flow enables a solid capital return and a growing distribution. The dividend isn’t all that robust, yielding about 0.6% as of mid-February, but it is reliable, with the distribution increasing annually and compounded by share buybacks.

The share buybacks are more substantial, having reduced the share count by an average of 1.25% in 2025 and approximately 1.5% in Q4, with the pace expected to accelerate in the upcoming year. Guidance included an outlook for $150 million in share repurchases, a 25% YOY increase that will strengthen this market’s tailwind.

Analysts provide little support for this market, with only three tracked by MarketBeat, and the coverage is sporadic on a trailing 12-month basis. Institutions provide more substantial, bordering on rock-solid, support for this market, owning approximately 94% of the shares.

They sold on balance in Q4 2025 but bought on balance for the year, a trend that has reemerged in 2026. The January 2026 institutionalactivity suggests accelerating market momentum, with buying outpacing selling by more than $3 to $1.

Catalysts and Concerns for SSD Share Price Action

Short interest is a concern for investors. The short interest is not astronomically high at approximately 2.75%, but it is elevated historically and up sequentially as of late January. The critical takeaway is that the increase in short-selling activity aligns with SSD’s stock price trading range and may keep this market contained without a catalyst to drive price action higher. That may come in subsequent earnings reports, when the company sustains cash flow, returns capital, and potentially outperforms expectations.

Catalysts for SSD stock price include recovery in end markets, including the core construction market and the growth segment, Original Equipment Manufacturers. Housing markets are not expected to recover quickly, but have shown signs of improvement, and are expected to strengthen as the year progresses. Moderating home price increases and interest rates are part of the equation, while resilient labor markets, persistent wage increases, and fundamentally sound consumers are another.

Simpson Advances After Solid Report, Favorable Guidance

SSD price action was bullish following the guidance update. The stock advanced more than 4% to set a long-term high, just shy of a record high. The candles reveal strength, as do the indicators, which point to higher share prices and a retest of record high levels by the end of Q1 2026. A move to new highs may depend on upcoming data, including housing and other economic reports, as well as the Q1 earnings release expected in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.