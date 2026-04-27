Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $88.21 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $77.88 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $587.96 million from $538.89 million last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88.21 Mln. vs. $77.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $587.96 Mln vs. $538.89 Mln last year.

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