Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $56.21 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $55.45 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $539.34 million from $517.42 million last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.21 Mln. vs. $55.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $539.34 Mln vs. $517.42 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.