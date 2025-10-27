Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $107.44 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $93.51 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $623.51 million from $587.15 million last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.44 Mln. vs. $93.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $623.51 Mln vs. $587.15 Mln last year.

