Simpple receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter

Simpple (SPPL) announced that on April 26, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from March 14, 2024 to April 25, 2024, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share. The Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until October 23, 2024, to regain compliance. On October 24, 2024, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that, the Company has not regained compliance with the Rule and was not eligible for a second 180 day period. The Company intends to request a hearing before the Panel. Such a request will stay any delisting action in connection with the notice and allow the continued listing of the Company’s Ordinary Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market until the Panel renders a decision and any extension the panel grants. At the hearing, the Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance with the Rule and request that the Panel allow the Company additional time within which to regain compliance. While the Company believes that it will be able to present a viable plan to regain compliance, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or that the Company’s plans to exercise diligent efforts to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq will be successful.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.