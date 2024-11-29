Simply Solventless Projects Strong Growth in Q4 2024

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. forecasts impressive growth for Q4 2024, with projected revenues of $11.8 million, marking a significant increase from previous quarters. The company also celebrates the appointment of Tairance Rutter as Vice President of Marketing & Product Development, and their elevation to TSXV Tier 1 issuer status.

