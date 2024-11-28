Simply Solventless Projects Strong Growth and Key Appointment

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.
Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. anticipates a remarkable Q4 2024 with projected revenue growth of 556% year-over-year, attributed to organic brand expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company also announced the promotion of Tairance Rutter to Vice President of Marketing & Product Development and its elevation to TSXV Tier 1 status.
