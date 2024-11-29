Simply Solventless Projects Revenue Surge, New VP Appointed

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. announces a significant projected increase in Q4 2024 revenue and net income, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company also appoints Tairance Rutter as Vice President of Marketing & Product Development and achieves TSXV Tier 1 issuer status.

