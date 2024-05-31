Simply Better Brands Issues New Shares

News & Insights

Simply Better Brands (TSE:SBBC) has released an update.

Simply Better Brands Corp., an international platform focusing on plant-based and natural consumer products, has issued 83,080 common shares under its Branding Earnout Agreement. This move is part of the company’s continued efforts to target health-conscious Millennials and Generation Z consumers, aiming for expansion in high-growth categories.

