Simply Better Brands Issues New Shares

Simply Better Brands Corp., an international platform focusing on plant-based and natural consumer products, has issued 83,080 common shares under its Branding Earnout Agreement. This move is part of the company’s continued efforts to target health-conscious Millennials and Generation Z consumers, aiming for expansion in high-growth categories.

