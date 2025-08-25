Simplify Managed Futures Strategy (CTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (Symbol: CTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.06, changing hands as high as $28.09 per share. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.69 per share, with $30.213 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.02.

