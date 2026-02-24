This Simple Retirement Mistake Is Costing Americans Billions

Key Points

Vanguard Research shows many Americans aren't taking their required minimum distributions.

Close to 7% of Vanguard investors missed their RMDs in 2024.

The average penalty for missed RMDs was over $1,100.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When you work hard to save for retirement, you want to make the most of your money. Unfortunately, many seniors aren't doing that. Instead, far too many retirees are wasting some of the funds they put into their retirement plans by sending it to the IRS to pay penalties instead.

A simple retirement mistake is causing this undesirable outcome, but the mistake has big consequences, as the error costs seniors an estimated $1.7 billion annually, according to Vanguard. Here's what the error is, along with some details on why so many retirees are falling victim to it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Retirees are making a big mistake with their RMDs

The huge mistake many retirees are making involves their required minimum distributions (RMDs).

RMDs are mandatory for certain tax-advantaged accounts, including traditional IRAs, SEP and SIMPLE IRAs, and 401(k)s. Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, if you were born between 1951 and 1959, you'll have to start your RMDs at 73, while you'll start them at 75 if you were born in 1960 or later.

The penalty for not taking RMDs can be pretty substantial -- 25% of the amount that you should have withdrawn but that you failed to withdraw. This can be reduced to 10% if you fix the error in a timely manner (typically within two years) or can be waived if you can show you didn't take your RMDs due to a genuine mistake that you've taken reasonable steps to remedy.

Unfortunately, Vanguard's research found that almost 7% of its traditional IRA investors missed their RMDs in 2024. Those who made this error ended up incurring average tax penalties topping $1,100.

How can you avoid RMD mistakes?

You can't afford to make these mistakes if you want to make the most of the money in your retirement plans, so be sure to:

Understand when RMDs are required based on your age

Use the IRS tables and worksheets to determine your required withdrawal amount or work with an IRA account provider that notifies you of your RMD amount

Withdraw the correct amount from your account each year

You may also want to consider a Roth conversion, since RMDs aren't required from Roth IRAs -- but be aware that this can have tax consequences, so you should consider talking with an advisor first to find out if that's the right approach for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.