A Simple Buffett-Inspired Portfolio You Can Build With Just $1,000

Key Points

Buffett is considered the greatest investor of all time.

These six stocks are representative of iconic Buffett stocks.

Just $1,000 can build a mini-Buffett portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

They don't call him the Oracle of Omaha for nothing!

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett is widely considered the greatest investor of all time, inspiring millions of investors along the way. Over his six decades at the helm of the giant conglomerate, he and his hand-picked team have worked to identify stocks of good companies with good management that are undervalued by the market.

It's worked extremely well. Berkshire's stock has generated a compound annual growth rate of almost 20%, double the average annual return of the S&P 500 over that time.

Why not replicate that success?

It's not difficult to build a similar portfolio by studying Buffett's methods. The current portfolio of publicly traded U.S. stocks owned by Berkshire Hathaway has more than 40 stocks and is worth more than $300 billion.

And that doesn't even include the scores of companies Berkshire owns outright, like GEICO Auto Insurance, BNSF railway, and Fruit of the Loom.

A broad portfolio

The stocks Berkshire owns minority stakes in range in price from about $8 (Liberty Latin America Series A) to more than $7,600 a share (NVR Inc). It would be extremely difficult and expensive (not to mention time-consuming) to attempt to mirror that portfolio, even if you bought just one share of each stock.

But if you have just $1,000 to invest and want to create a portfolio that looks a lot like something Buffett would hold (and does), here are six stocks to start with. And you can get a share of each for a combined total price of less than $1,000.

Six iconic Buffett stocks

1. Apple

Let's start with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the giant consumer electronics company and third-largest public company on the planet by market cap. Buffett and Berkshire first invested in Apple in early 2016 with a $1 billion share purchase and continued to increase the stake over the years. Today, Berkshire owns $69.8 billion in Apple shares. That makes it the company's largest holding, at more than 23% of its portfolio. It has netted the company a gain of 524% so far.

Apple is the only stock in this mini portfolio that's down for the year, but Buffett continues to hold it and has great confidence in its long-term prospects. The share price is currently around $249.

2. Bank of America

Berkshire made its initial investment in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) in August 2011 by purchasing preferred stock and warrants. It converted its warrants to common stock in 2017. The national bank accounts for more than 10% of Berkshire's portfolio. And the stock is up 17% this year. Plus, it pays a nice dividend yield of 2.14%. A share costs about $51.50.

3. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is currently Berkshire's fourth largest holdings. A big believer in holding businesses with natural economic moats, Buffett began buying the iconic beverage company's shares in 1988 because he believed it was undervalued. The stock has a yield of 3.04% and is up 9.4% so far this year. Shares trade at about $68.

4. American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been in the Berkshire portfolio since 1998, though Buffett has increased Berkshire's stake since then and it now owns nearly 22% of outstanding AXP shares worth $51.3 billion. This stock is relatively expensive, at about $340 a share. It has climbed almost 15% in 2025.

5. Chevron

Berkshire made an initial investment in the energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) in 2020 and has been buying and selling since. It's one of Buffett's most actively traded holdings, and it has an attractive 4.5% yield. The stock is currently priced at around $153 a share. It's up 6% this year.

6. Nucor

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is a steel manufacturer that Berkshire first bought back in the 1990s, considering it a great value play. Buffett purchased another 6.6 million shares this year for about $850 million. Its current price per share is about $133. The share price is up almost 14% this year.

These six stocks are spread across different sectors of the economy, from technology and energy to financials, consumer defensive, and basic materials.

Purchasing one share of each will cost a total of about $995. That will buy you a nice mini-Buffett starter portfolio. And you'll have $5 left over for a latte.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,449!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,110,486!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matthew Benjamin has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, and NVR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.