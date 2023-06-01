Simon (SPG) Boosts Northgate Station With New Residence Inn

Simon Property Group SPG has embarked on the construction of a new Residence Inn by Marriott MAR at Northgate Station. This landmark venture represents the latest transformation in this mixed-use development, marking the first hotel within the Northgate Station complex.



The Residence Inn is set to offer 167 rooms upon completion in 2025. With proximity to the Northgate Sound Transit station, the Kraken Community Iceplex and the Northgate Station shopping center, the Residence Inn is expected to play a pivotal role in enriching the local community experience. The development will continue in stages throughout this year, with a new recreational area scheduled to open in the summer.



According to Patrick Peterman, the senior vice president of Development & Mixed Use at Simon, "This mixed-use, transit-oriented development will create a sustainable and vibrant live, work, play, stay, and shop experience for the Northgate Station and the surrounding community."



In recent years, mixed-use, transit-oriented developments have surged in popularity. These projects seamlessly integrate housing, workplaces, retail businesses and other facilities, effectively reducing the commute between various destinations.



This approach captivates those who favor the convenience of residing, working and enjoying leisure activities within the same vicinity. This emerging lifestyle preference has spurred similar developments in numerous other cities across the United States. Simon Property Group has likewise ventured into the realm of mixed-use developments.



To rejuvenate its portfolio, SPG has been targeting high-end acquisitions and initiating transformative redevelopments. In recent years, the company has funneled billions into overhauling its properties, with a focus on driving foot traffic and creating added value. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, Simon Property has reignited its passion for redevelopments and new developments.

Conclusion

Simon Property's strategic move into mixed-use developments showcases its commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and consumer preferences. By initiating the construction of projects, such as the new Residence Inn by Marriott at Northgate Station, SPG demonstrates its resolve to build sustainable, vibrant communities. These transformative ventures not only enhance the value of SPG's portfolio but also offer significant value to the locales they inhabit.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 6.4% in the past year, narrower than its industry’s fall of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property’s successful tie-ups with premium retailers have paid off well. SPG is set to amplify its luxury offerings by introducing three new boutiques of the multi-branded retailer, The Webster.



Also, recently, Simon Property announced an expansion of its partnership with Five Below FIVE, a leading retailer of trendy products for teens and tweens, to open more stores at its properties by 2023. Five Below will offer a variety of products for tweens, teens and beyond at seven or more Premium Outlets locations.

