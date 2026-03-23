Simon Property Appoints Eli Simon As CEO After David Simon Passes Away

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc.(SPG) announced on Monday that its Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer, David Simon, passed away peacefully on March 22. He was 64.

Subsequently, the Board has appointed Eli Simon as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 23 in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer of the group.

In addition, the company has appointed Larry Glasscock as Non-Executive Chairman of the board.

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