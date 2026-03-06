Simon Amends $5B Credit Facility: What It Signals for Growth Plans

Simon Property Group SPG has taken another step to reinforce its financial flexibility by announcing an amended, restated and extended $5.0 billion multi-currency unsecured revolving credit facility. The facility is scheduled to mature on June 30, 2030 and includes an option to extend the maturity by an additional year through June 30, 2031. The revised terms also lower borrowing costs, as the interest rate for U.S. dollar borrowings has been reduced by 15 basis points to SOFR plus 65 basis points compared with the previous facility.



Alongside this move, Simon also amended its existing $3.5 billion revolving credit facility so that its pricing structure matches the terms of the newly announced $5 billion facility. Aligning the pricing across both credit lines strengthens the company’s liquidity position and provides greater financial flexibility to support redevelopment projects, acquisitions and other corporate initiatives.



The expanded credit facilities are supported by a globally diversified syndicate of 28 banks, underscoring strong lender confidence in Simon’s credit profile. The company has long maintained a solid balance sheet and access to multiple sources of capital, enabling it to pursue long-term growth opportunities while managing leverage carefully. Earlier, Simon also authorized a new $2.0 billion common stock repurchase program, reflecting management’s confidence in the company’s steady cash flow and financial stability.



Beyond strengthening its financing position, Simon continues to invest in enhancing its high-quality retail portfolio. The company has been advancing redevelopment initiatives across several key assets while working on transformative projects aimed at expanding luxury retail and experiential offerings. For example, Simon recently highlighted redevelopment plans at premier properties and improvements at major destinations such as Copley Place in Boston, efforts designed to boost property performance and attract leading global brands.

SPG’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of SPG have risen 11.6%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 17.5%. Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Kimco Realty Corporation KIM and Regency Centers Corporation REG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $1.81. This calls for year-over-year growth of 2.84%. Kimco currently has a Value Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $4.83. This implies year-over-year growth of 4.09%. Regency has a VGM Score of D.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.