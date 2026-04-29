SIMO Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Controller Demand

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 20.61%. Revenues of $342.1 million also surpassed the consensus estimate of $299 million by 14.23% and increased 105% year over year.



The strong performance was driven by robust growth in embedded eMMC and UFS controllers as well as sharp acceleration in Ferri and boot drive solutions, highlighting expanding traction in enterprise and AI-related markets.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

SIMO Revenue Growth Driven by Multiple Segments

Silicon Motion delivered record first-quarter revenues of $342.1 million, up 23% sequentially and 105% year over year. The growth was broad-based, with particularly strong contributions from embedded storage and enterprise solutions.



eMMC and UFS controller sales surged 30% to 35% sequentially and more than doubled year over year, benefiting from market share gains. Meanwhile, Ferri and boot drive solutions posted explosive growth, rising more than 200% sequentially and over 750% year over year, reflecting increasing adoption in automotive and AI infrastructure markets.

Silicon Motion Expands Enterprise and AI Exposure

The company continues to expand beyond its traditional consumer-focused business into enterprise and AI-driven applications. Ferri automotive solutions and enterprise boot drives are emerging as key growth engines.



Management highlighted that enterprise boot drive solutions are scaling with a leading AI infrastructure customer, while MonTitan enterprise SSD controllers are expected to begin volume production in the current quarter. These developments indicate growing exposure to high-performance data center markets.

SIMO Controller Business Shows Mixed Trends

While embedded controllers remained strong, SSD controller sales declined sequentially by 5% to 10%, reflecting typical seasonality. However, the segment still recorded robust year-over-year growth of 40% to 45%.



The improvement was driven by the adoption of PCIe Gen5 controllers, which carry higher average selling prices. This transition to advanced technologies is helping offset cyclical softness and supports long-term revenue expansion.

Silicon Motion Profitability Improves Significantly

Silicon Motion reported non-GAAP gross profit of $161.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $78.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin improved slightly to 47.2% from 47.1%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses rose to $99.2 million from $63.6 million a year ago due to higher investments in R&D and growth initiatives. Despite this increase, non-GAAP operating income climbed sharply to $62.2 million from $14.9 million, with operating margin expanding to 18.2% from 8.9%.

SIMO Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Position

The company ended the quarter with $210.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, down from $331.7 million in the year-ago period.



Silicon Motion continues to return capital to shareholders through dividends, paying $16.9 million during the quarter. At the same time, the company increased investments, with capital expenditures rising to $18.2 million, reflecting ongoing expansion and product development efforts.

Silicon Motion Guides for Strong Q2 Growth

For the second quarter of 2026, Silicon Motion expects revenues in the range of $393 million to $411 million, representing sequential growth of 15% to 20% and year-over-year growth of 98% to 107%.



Gross margin is projected between 48.5% and 49.5%, while operating margin is expected to be 19.8% to 21.1% on a GAAP basis, or 21.0% to 22.0% on a non-GAAP basis.



Management expects continued momentum through 2026, supported by new product ramps, expanding enterprise opportunities and sustained market share gains across its core businesses.

Zacks Rank

Silicon Motion currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 24.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 9% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a fall of 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.5%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last four reported quarters.

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