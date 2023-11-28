Simmons First Appoints Daniel Hobbs As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) on Tuesday announced that Daniel Hobbs will be joining the firm as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 4, 2023.

Hobbs is expected to report to Simmons President, Jay Brogdon, and will be based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Prior to Hobbs's appointment, Brogdon had served as both President and CFO.

Brogdon said, "We are delighted to welcome Daniel to the Simmons Bank team as our new CFO. He is a results-driven leader with excellent business acumen and a passion for team building."

Hobbs brings with him extensive experience, having most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Finance for a Southeastern bank with more than $150 billion in assets. Hobbs also held several other positions with finance responsibilities for operations and technology, digital, marketing, procurement, and corporate real estate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.