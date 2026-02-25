Similarweb (SMWB) Price Target Decreased by 26.49% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is a decrease of 26.49% from the prior estimate of $11.79 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 228.41% from the latest reported closing price of $2.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Similarweb. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMWB is 0.32%, an increase of 13.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 46,460K shares. The put/call ratio of SMWB is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naspers holds 11,173K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,286K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 35.56% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 4,015K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares , representing an increase of 20.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 3,106K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,001K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMWB by 1.45% over the last quarter.

