Similarweb Appoints Ran Vered As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Israeli digital intelligence firm Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) announced Monday the appointment of Ran Vered as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 21, 2025.

Vered brings more than two decades of finance experience with a proven track record in driving growth, efficiency, and strategic transformation.

Most recently, Vered served as CFO of Lusha, a high-growth SAAS Sales Intelligence enterprise software for B2B data. Prior to Lusha, he served as CFO of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) .

Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Amdocs (DOX), a global software and services provider.

The company said this appointment further strengthens Similarweb's executive team as the company accelerates enterprise adoption, expands AI-driven data monetization, and executes on its long-term financial and operational goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.