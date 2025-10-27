Markets
SMWB

Similarweb Appoints Ran Vered As Chief Financial Officer

October 27, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Israeli digital intelligence firm Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) announced Monday the appointment of Ran Vered as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 21, 2025.

Vered brings more than two decades of finance experience with a proven track record in driving growth, efficiency, and strategic transformation.

Most recently, Vered served as CFO of Lusha, a high-growth SAAS Sales Intelligence enterprise software for B2B data. Prior to Lusha, he served as CFO of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) .

Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Amdocs (DOX), a global software and services provider.

The company said this appointment further strengthens Similarweb's executive team as the company accelerates enterprise adoption, expands AI-driven data monetization, and executes on its long-term financial and operational goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMWB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.