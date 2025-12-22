Markets

Simcere Pharma Licenses SIM0613 To Ipsen

December 22, 2025 — 12:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (2096.HK, SMHGF), on Monday, announced that a subsidiary, Jiangsu Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Ipsen S.A. (IPN.PA, IPSEY) for SIM0613, an LRRC15-targeting antibody-drug conjugate.

The company is eligible to receive up to $1.06 billion under the deal, comprising a $45 million upfront payment and additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.

Under the agreement, Ipsen receives exclusive global rights outside Greater China to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SIM0613.

The drug candidate was developed by Jiangsu Zaiming.

The agreement was signed on December 19 and includes tiered royalties on net sales.

Simcere Pharma is currently trading 2.29% lesser at HKD 12.810 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPSEY
SMHGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.