Simble Solutions Expands Amid Q3 Financial Challenges

Simble Solutions Limited, a leader in energy and sustainability software, reported a challenging third quarter with a 53% drop in customer receipts compared to the previous quarter. Despite the setbacks, the company is making strides in Australia through significant partnerships and expansion, including a new agreement with the Royal Automotive Association of South Australia and a white label ESG scorecard solution for the Asia Pacific markets. In the UK, Simble secured a deal with Nisa Retail Group to implement its energy intelligence platform across over 4,000 locations.

