SIM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: SIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.86, changing hands as low as $28.20 per share. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.01 per share, with $36.272 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.76.

