Silverleafe Expands Bitcoin ETF Bet as Institutions Warm to Digital Assets

On October 16, 2025, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC disclosed buying 97,795 shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT), an estimated $6.36 million trade based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC acquired an additional 97,795 shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) during the quarter, bringing its total position to 125,552 shares. The estimated value of the purchase is approximately $6.36 million.

What else to know

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC increased its IBIT stake, which now represents 2.5% of reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

QQQ: $32.32 million (10.0% of AUM)

IVV: $30,590,298 (9.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WEST: $22.97 million (7.1% of AUM)

BRK-A: $21.12 million (6.5% of AUM)

FDX: $16,374,610 (5.1% of AUM)

As of October 15, 2025, shares were priced at $63.17, up 65.5% over the year to October 15, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 54.3 percentage points over the year to October 15, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 87.63 B Price (as of market close October 15, 2025) $63.17 One-year price change 65.5%

Company snapshot

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF enables institutional and retail investors to gain exposure tobitcoin priceperformance without direct cryptocurrency ownership, using a regulated ETF structure.

The fund's investment strategy seeks to provide investors exposure to bitcoin's price performance and offers a regulated and accessible vehicle for digital asset allocation.

The fund's expense ratio is not currently disclosed.

Foolish take

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has quickly become the go-to vehicle for investors who want exposure to Bitcoin's upside without the complexity of owning the cryptocurrency directly. Built by BlackRock, IBIT brings institutional-grade infrastructure and transparent to a market once known for uncertainty. The combination of credibility and simplicity is reshaping how every day investors approach digital assets.

Over the past year, IBIT has tracked Bitcoin's 65% surge while offering the ease and liquidity of a traditional ETF. Its structure allows investors allows investors to participate in Bitcoin's momentum through brokerage accounts without the need for wallets, private keys, and middlemen. Its accessibility is what is pulling crypto from the fringes into mainstream portfolios.

The growing comfort among institutions like Silverleafe also suggests Bitcoin is viewed less as speculation and more as a long term store of value that complements traditional inflation hedges such as gold.

The appeal of a spot Bitcoin ETF lies in its transparency and clarity. Investors know exactly what they own and how it trades. For long term investors, IBIT's ascent is another signal that digital assets are quietly shifting from the edges of finance toward its core.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks, bonds, or commodities.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets that an investment firm or fund manages on behalf of clients.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million in qualifying assets.

Expense Ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage, that funds charge investors to cover operating expenses.

Digital Asset Allocation: The process of investing in digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, within a portfolio.

Institutional Investor: An organization, such as a fund or insurance company, that invests large sums of money in securities and assets.

Retail Investor: An individual investor who buys and sells securities for personal accounts, not for organizations.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark or comparison index over a specific period.

