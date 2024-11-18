Silverlake Axis Faces Acquisition by E2I Ltd.

Silverlake Axis (SG:5CP) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank, on behalf of E2I Ltd., has made a voluntary unconditional offer to acquire all ordinary shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd. The offer, which excludes treasury shares and those already owned, comes as part of a strategic move to consolidate holdings within the company. Investors are keenly observing how this acquisition will impact Silverlake Axis’s market position.

