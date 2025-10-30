Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.62 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.25 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $31.30 million from $30.42 million last year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.62 Mln. vs. $2.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $31.30 Mln vs. $30.42 Mln last year.

