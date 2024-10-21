Silvercorp (SVM) Soars 7.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Silvercorp (SVM) shares rallied 7.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Silvercorp recently reported production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2024). Revenues were up 26% year over year to $68 million.



The company produced 1.7 million ounces of silver in the quarter, an increase of 4% from the last fiscal year’s quarter. Silver equivalent (only silver and gold) production was reported at approximately 1.8 million ounces.



SVM produced approximately 5.8 million pounds of zinc in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 26% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Lead production was at around 13.2 million pounds, a decrease of 18% year over year.

This mineral miner is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $67.9 million, up 25.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Silvercorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 41.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SVM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Silvercorp belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Denison Mine (DNN), closed the last trading session 6.7% higher at $2.38. Over the past month, DNN has returned 41.1%.

For Denison Mine , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of -120% from what the company reported a year ago. Denison Mine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.