Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Price Target Increased by 18.29% to 7.61

The average one-year price target for Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAM:SVM) has been revised to $7.61 / share. This is an increase of 18.29% from the prior estimate of $6.43 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.79 to a high of $9.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.11% from the latest reported closing price of $6.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercorp Metals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVM is 0.16%, an increase of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 113,089K shares. The put/call ratio of SVM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 12,770K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,989K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 8,828K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,218K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 8,828K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,218K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 32.29% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,646K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,806K shares , representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 11.13% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,612K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,558K shares , representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVM by 7.11% over the last quarter.

