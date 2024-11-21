Silvercorp Metals Prices Private Offering Of $130 Mln Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO, SVM), a Canadian miner, on Thursday announced the pricing of a previously announced private offering of $130 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75 percent convertible senior notes, due 2029. The offering is expected to be closed on or about November 25.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be around $124.2 million or approximately $143.5 million, if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for the construction of copper-gold mining projects outside of China, for the exploration and development of other projects, and for working capital.

The company also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $20 million of notes.

