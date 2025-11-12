Silvercorp Metals CFO Derek Liu Retires

(RTTNews) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM, SVM.TO) Wednesday announced Derek Liu, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2015, has retired from his role as CFO, effective November 10.

Silvercorp is pleased to announce the appointment of Winnie Wang as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Liu will continue to provide assistance to the company as needed during a transition period in a consulting capacity.

Wang has been with the company since 2024, most recently serving as CFO of the company's China Operations. She brings over 15 years of leadership in the areas of corporate finance, accounting and financial reporting, treasury planning, and internal controls.

In addition, the company announces the appointment of Lei Wu as Corporate Controller, with responsibilities to include financial reporting, financial planning, finance operations, project management, and treasury functions.

