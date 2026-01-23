Markets

Silver Viper Minerals Selects Rakesh Malhotra As CFO

January 23, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPRF.PK), Friday announced the appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Silver Viper, Malhotra has held senior finance roles across North America and the Middle East, including leadership positions at multinational organizations and TSX-listed mining companies.

"Rakesh brings extensive experience in managing complex financial operations, capital markets initiatives, and corporate governance. His expertise will be invaluable as Silver Viper continues to advance its silver and gold assets and execute its long-term growth strategy," commented Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper.

Silver Viper's stock closed at $1.46, up 3.69 percent on the OTC Markets.

