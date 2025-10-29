Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) Price Target Increased by 16.18% to 0.80

The average one-year price target for Silver Tiger Metals (OTCPK:SLVTF) has been revised to $0.80 / share. This is an increase of 16.18% from the prior estimate of $0.69 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.62 to a high of $1.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 368.78% from the latest reported closing price of $0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silver Tiger Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVTF is 0.45%, an increase of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 27,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 16,795K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLVR - Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF holds 3,987K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 50.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 9.33% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 3,464K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982K shares , representing a decrease of 72.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 36.51% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,502K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 42.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 12.90% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 350K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 185.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLVTF by 48.72% over the last quarter.

