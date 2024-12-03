Silver Tiger Metals commences underground drilling campaign at El Tigre

Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF) is announcing the commencement of its underground drilling campaign targeting the Veins, the Sulfide Zone and the Shale Zone on its 100% owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project located in Sonora, Mexico. Glenn Jessome, President & CEO stated “After the release of our robust PFS on the near-surface, low-capex open pit portion of the El Tigre Project, our next goal will be to complete a PEA on the underground component of the project in the first half of 2025. Our current underground drilling program is targeting the Veins, the Sulfide Zone and the Shale Zone from our 400-meter-long rehabilitated haulage-way. The new drill holes will provide new assay, geotechnical, metallurgical and geological information for the Mineral Resource blocks near the completed haulage-way close to first development.” The El Tigre Project underground drilling campaign is targeting the Veins, the Sulfide Zone and the Shale Zone located as close as 40 meters to the pre-existing haulage way. These high-grade zones, especially the historically-mined Veins with results up to 86.5 kilograms/tonne silver equivalent, form a crucial component of the UG PEA. The drill rig and geological team are mobilized and drilling has begun in a 5,000 meter array. Role Drilling of Hermosillo has been contracted for drilling HQ, oriented drill holes ranging in depth from 100-300 meters, offering a significant cost savings over drilling from surface. Assays are expected before EOY 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLVTF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.