Silver Showdown: Is SIL or SLV the Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

SIL charges a higher expense ratio than SLV but offers equity exposure to silver mining companies instead of physical silver.

SLV delivered a higher five-year growth of $1,000 and a smaller maximum drawdown compared to SIL.

SIL holds a concentrated basket of 39 global silver miners, while SLV tracks the price of silver itself.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and the Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) both offer ways to play the silver theme, but they do so through very different exposures: SLV is designed to closely track the price of physical silver, while SIL invests in a concentrated set of global silver mining companies.

This analysis compares their fees, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which approach may appeal more, depending on their objectives.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLV SIL Issuer iShares Global X Expense ratio 0.50% 0.65% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 26, 2026) 268.4% 247.4% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.44 0.90 AUM $38 billion $5 billion Dividend Yield N/A 1.18%

SLV is more affordable on fees, charging a lower expense ratio than SIL. The higher cost for SIL reflects its active exposure to a portfolio of silver miners rather than simply tracking the price of the metal itself.

Also, while SLV doesn’t pay dividends, SIL can provide a source of passive income with a fairly substantial dividend yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLV SIL Max drawdown (5 y) -39.33% -55.79% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $4,384 $2,810

What's inside

SIL invests in 39 global silver mining stocks, with a sector focus of 100% Basic Materials. The fund’s largest holdings are Wheaton Precious Metals, Pan American Silver, and Coeur Mining.

With a fund age of nearly 16 years, SIL offers diversified equity exposure within the silver mining industry, which means performance can be influenced by both silver prices and company-specific factors such as operating costs and management decisions.

SLV, in contrast, provides pure exposure to silver prices, with 100% of its assets linked to Real Estate as a proxy for physical silver holdings (no company holdings are disclosed).

What this means for investors

SIL and SLV both provide exposure to thesilver market but through different approaches — each with its own unique advantages and drawbacks.

SIL’s focus is on silver mining companies rather than the metal itself. That makes it more expensive to own with higher fees, but unlike SLV, it also pays a dividend.

This ETF can also be more lucrative when the companies in the fund are thriving, allowing investors to capitalize on both silver’s price and the companies’ successes. But if those companies falter, it could pose greater risk.

SLV, on the other hand, is a direct play on silver’s spot price, without the added risks or rewards that come from mining operations, business management, or equity market swings.

The right choice for you will depend on what type of access you’re looking for with a silver ETF. If you simply want to gain exposure to silver’s price without having to own physical metal, SLV could be a good fit. Those looking for access to the broadersilver market including mining companies, may prefer SIL.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.