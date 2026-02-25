Silver Is Rebounding. Should You Invest $1,000 Now?

Key Points

After soaring last year, silver prices have been zigzagging of late.

A supply-demand imbalance should continue to support silver's climb.

The massive AI buildout is a major driver of silver prices.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust ›

The price of silver has been highly volatile this year. After a historic rally in 2025 that sent the price of the white metal from about $31 an ounce in January 2025 to $115 an ounce in January of this year, the price of silver plummeted over the first few weeks of February to under $74 an ounce. That's a drop of more than a third from its recent high.

Analysts attributed the sell-off to a drop in demand for silver at the higher price level, as well as investor nervousness about the AI boom, which had helped drive silver's price higher for a year. But the price of silver is climbing again. It's back near $88 an ounce as of Monday, Feb. 23.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why is it climbing again? And should you invest now?

Fundamentals for higher silver prices remain in place

Despite the recent dip, the fundamentals that drove silver dramatically higher over the past year remain largely in place: tight supply and strong demand.

As an excellent conductor (like copper), silver remains essential to the massive AI data center buildout. Whatever you might think of AI as an investment, there's no doubt that the spending on data centers will continue through 2025. So-called hyperscalers plan to spend at least $625 billion this year on AI infrastructure.

There's also other industrial demand for silver, including for solar technologies, electric vehicles, and electronics. Yet supply remains constrained. Silver mining output has not been able to keep up with demand in recent years.

Of course, the price of silver will remain volatile. It tends to be more volatile than gold because the market for it is smaller, so changing attitudes toward it can swing prices wildly.

I advised investors to buy silver when the price was at $80, and I still think it's a good investment at the current price -- certainly, a good hedge should stocks and other asset prices experience a pullback or correction.

If you do plan to invest in silver, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) is a good way to go about it. The fund represents holdings of physical silver stored in vaults by JPMorgan Chase in New York and London. It currently has net assets of about $51 billion.

Now, SLV has also rebounded. It touched a recent bottom around $67 in mid-February, and it's since climbed back to $79. JPMorgan forecasts the average price for silver to be $81 a share over the course of 2026 , but I see it rising higher due to the imbalance between supply and demand. The current price seems like a good entry point.

Should you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Silver Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matthew Benjamin has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.