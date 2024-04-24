Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Slides as Investors Eye Economic Data

Market Context

Silver prices experienced a downtrend on Wednesday, largely confined within a narrow trading range as market participants awaited key U.S. economic indicators to discern the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate adjustments. A crucial point was Tuesday’s drop to the lowest level since early April, underscoring the market’s anticipation and uncertainty.

At 11:02 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $27.12, down $0.18 or -0.67%.

Economic Indicators and Silver Prices

This week’s investor focus pivots to the forthcoming U.S. economic data releases, including the GDP figures on Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report on Friday. Recent resilient economic figures suggest potential upward surprises, which could bolster the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, making silver, a dollar-denominated asset, less appealing to investors using other currencies.

Impact of U.S. and Global Economic Data

The recent S&P Global Flash manufacturing PMI indicated a contraction in the sector, setting a cautious tone about the U.S. economic momentum. Additionally, the dollar’s recent fluctuations against major currencies highlight the global economic interplay affecting bullion and silver prices. With robust European activity and cooling U.S. business growth, investors are recalibrating their expectations for U.S. monetary policy, especially with the Fed’s next meeting on the horizon.

Investor Sentiment and Market Forecast

Investor sentiment has been tested by the interplay of strengthening dollar, rising bond yields, and mixed economic signals. The anticipation builds towards the end of the week when more definitive economic data, including the PCE index, will provide clearer signals. Currently, the market is pricing a significant probability of a rate cut by September, reflecting a complex balance of expectations.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Given the current economic backdrop and upcoming data releases, silver is expected to remain volatile but rangebound. The likelihood of maintaining current levels or slight adjustments is high unless the upcoming economic reports deliver significant surprises that could either challenge or reinforce the prevailing investor caution. In the short term, the market sentiment appears cautiously bearish, pending clearer economic signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

