Silver Prices Forecast: Hawkish Fed Stance Dims Silver’s Shine

Silver (XAG/USD) is experiencing slight downward movement as traders weigh the impact of Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s comments, which lean towards a hawkish stance. This has implications for the pace of Fed rate changes, influencing Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar’s strength.

Silver has struggled to break through the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a consistent resistance since early January. The rise in Treasury yields and a robust U.S. Dollar (DXY) are exerting further pressure on XAG/USD prices.

At 12:20 GMT, XAG/USD is trading $22.74, down 0.02 or -0.07%.

Inflation and Fed Policy

Governor Waller’s recent statements reflect a cautious approach to interest rate reductions, prioritizing solid evidence of decreasing inflation. His concern over the higher-than-expected January CPI inflation figures suggests a potential delay in relaxing monetary policy. Waller’s viewpoint, highlighting the risks of inflation not subsiding to the Fed’s 2% target, indicates a preference for a more measured approach to policy easing. This stance is supported by strong GDP growth and employment data, diminishing the immediate need for policy changes.

Market Reaction to Fed’s Stance

The market, previously anticipating a rate cut possibly by the March Fed meeting, is now adjusting its expectations towards a later timeline, potentially as far off as June or July. This shift is in response to recent Fed communications, including cautious remarks on policy easing timelines from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Governor Lisa Cook.

Impact on Silver

The prevailing economic conditions, marked by ongoing inflation concerns and a hesitant Fed, are creating challenging conditions for silver. The combination of a firm dollar and increasing Treasury yields is placing downward pressure on silver prices.

Short-Term Forecast: Bearish Outlook

Considering the current economic indicators, including the Fed’s hesitant posture and enduring inflationary pressures, the short-term forecast for silver leans towards a bearish trend. The market is likely to see continued resistance at critical moving averages, with the U.S. Dollar’s performance and Treasury yields significantly influencing silver’s price trajectory. Traders should prepare for a period of subdued silver prices in the near term as the market adjusts to these broader economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily Silver (XAG/USD)

XAG/USD is headed lower on Friday after being rejected earlier in the week at the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $23.10 and $23.29, respectively. These levels are resistance today.

The current short-term range is $21.93 to $23.50. Its 50% to 61.8% retracement zone at $22.71 to $22.53 was tested earlier in the session.

If the retracement zone holds as support then buyers may take another shot at the moving average resistance. If the retracement zone fails as support, the market could plunge into recent support at $22.23.

