Silver Price Forecast: Testing 1-Month High on Weaker Dollar, Fed Policy Pause

Highlights

Comex silver prices reach one-month high due to weaker dollar and potential Fed pause.

Anticipation of further interest rate hikes could weigh on silver prices.

Market awaits central bank’s rate-setting meeting and economic data for clarity.

Overview

Comex silver prices surged to a one-month high as the weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility of the Federal Reserve pausing its monetary tightening policy boosted investor sentiment. The latest data showed a modest increase in consumer prices, indicating a potential slowdown in inflation. However, the anticipation of further interest rate hikes by the Fed has put pressure on silver prices, despite its traditional role as a safe haven asset.

While silver may temporarily reach the $27.00 level, there is a higher likelihood of prices declining in the current quarter, potentially dropping to the low $20s. The market is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s upcoming rate-setting meeting, as well as key economic data such as initial jobless claims and the Producer Price Index report, which could provide more insight into the inflation landscape.

Silver Outperforms Gold Amid Inflation, Demand Worries

Thesilver markethas outperformed gold recently, benefiting from weaker-than-expected inflation pressures reported by the U.S. government. However, analysts caution that silver needs to see a significant shift in investor demand and renewed industrial interest to break free from the $23 – $25 per ounce range in the short term.

Concerns about sustained higher interest rates, reduced speculative appetite, lower physical demand due to Chinese economic weakness, and a looming U.S. recession suggest that thesilver marketmay not be as tight as projected, despite expectations of an annual deficit this year. Consequently, silver is expected to trend around $22 -$27 per ounce for the next three months.

Potential for Yearend Rally if Fed Begins Cutting Rates

However, there is potential for silver to rally by the end of the year if the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates in response to recessionary conditions. As central banks adopt a more accommodative monetary policy stance in early 2024, with hopes of an economic recovery, silver could aim for $27 per ounce in the final days of 2023.

Short-Term Outlook: Cautious Optimism

While Wednesday’s inflation data supported silver prices, it did not significantly impact interest rate expectations, as a 25-basis point hike is already priced into the market. Nonetheless, growing optimism that this will be the last rate increase has contributed to the recent rally.

Despite its recent underperformance, silver has attracted attention due to expectations of increased industrial demand driven by the global transition to green energy. Some analysts remain skeptical about deep deficits in thesilver marketthis year, attributing diminished investor demand to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate policies.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver sentiment is bullish based on the analysis of various technical indicators. The current 4-hour price of 24.450 is higher than the previous close, indicating an upward movement.

Moreover, the price is above both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, suggesting strength and potential for further upward momentum. The 14-4H RSI reading of 79.39 indicates an overbought condition, while signaling strong buying pressure.

Additionally, the current price is close to surpassing a key resistance area, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. However, it is important to monitor potential corrections or consolidations considering the overbought RSI reading.

