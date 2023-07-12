Silver Price Forecast: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead as Traders Navigate CPI, Fed Policy

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Silver’s performance hinges on inflation report and interest rate decisions.

Rising interest rates may negatively affect silver due to increased opportunity cost.

A beat in inflation numbers could drive up silver prices as a hedge against inflation.

Overview

Comex Silver, often seen as a safe-haven asset, may face a mixed performance following today’s consumer inflation report. The outcome of the report will play a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions. This, in turn, will impact the price of silver.

Silver Price at Risk: Rising Interest Rates

One important factor to consider is the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like silver. As interest rates rise, the opportunity cost of holding silver increases. Therefore, if the inflation report indicates higher-than-expected inflation and reinforces the likelihood of interest rate hikes, it could negatively impact the price of silver.

Rate Hike Commitment Dampens Silver

The comments from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and other central bank officials suggest that the Fed remains committed to combating inflation through rate hikes. Market expectations for a rate hike later this month are high. And there is a possibility of additional rate hikes throughout the year. These expectations have already been partially priced into the market, which may limit the upside potential for silver prices in the short term.

Inflation Beat Will Boost Silver Outlook

There are other factors that could support silver prices. If the inflation report shows a significant beat in inflation numbers, it could lead to a recalibration of rate pricing and potentially raise concerns about the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s current policy approach. In such a scenario, investors may turn to silver as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, driving up demand and pushing silver prices higher.

Moreover, the recent retreat in the dollar and bond yields has offered additional support for silver prices. A weaker dollar makes silver cheaper for holders of other currencies, potentially increasing its appeal to international investors.

Inflation Report Shapes Silver’s Fate

The performance of silver following today’s consumer inflation report ultimately relies on a delicate balance between inflation expectations, interest rate policy signals from the Federal Reserve, and prevailing market sentiment. Consequently, investors closely monitor the report’s outcome to assess the future trajectory of inflation and its potential impact on thesilver market

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Silver

Comex Silver is showing slightly bearish sentiment as the current 4-hour price of 23.370 straddles the 200-4H moving average of 23.407. However, it is above the 50-4H moving average of 23.165, indicating some short-term upward momentum. The 14-4H RSI at 56.65 suggests a neutral-to-strengthening market sentiment.

The main support area is between 22.485 and 22.720, while the main resistance area is between 24.225 and 24.475. With the price trading within these ranges, the market is in a consolidation phase. The near-term price action likely to be influenced by trader reaction to the 200-4H moving average. This is a potential trigger point for an upside breakout with 24.225 a potential target.



