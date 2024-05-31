Silver Lake Resources Exits S&P/ASX 200

Silver Lake Resources Limited (AU:SLR) has released an update.

Silver Lake Resources Limited is set to be removed from the S&P/ASX 200 index as it undergoes acquisition by Red 5 Limited, pending final court approval. The change will take effect before trading opens on June 11, 2024, with Deep Yellow Limited slated to take its place in the index.

