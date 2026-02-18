Silver Is Crashing: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

Key Points

Silver's price has declined substantially from its all-time highs.

It's facing Issues like industrial substitution and a large supply.

This could encourage prices to fall back towards historic norms.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust ›

With prices already down by a whopping 36% from their all-time high of $121, the silver crash is in full swing. And investors who own popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) have likely experienced an unexpected hit to their portfolios. Unfortunately, the decline looks set to continue.

Let's explore why investor psychology and industrial demand dynamics could send silver prices even lower.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Industrial dynamics can limit price growth

Silver soared by around 144% in 2025, driven mostly by geopolitical uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump and his aggressive trade policies. The tariffs themselves don't directly impact thesilver market because precious metals are currently exempt from the levies. But the policy uncertainty has eroded trust in the U.S. and its currency, with the dollar index down 9.25% over the past 12 months.

Factors outside the U.S. are also at play. The situation came to a head in late December when China, the world's largest silver exporter, announced export restrictions on the metal. But while this raised fears that demand could quickly outstrip supply, the fears may be overblown.

According to mining.com, China has had silver export regulations since 2019, with producers cited by the magazine claiming that there hasn't been a significant change in sales volumes since the documents were issued. Furthermore, China's silver exports in 2025 actually climbed to 5,100 tons, which is the highest volume in 16 years. This trend suggests the supply concerns probably won't materialize in the near term. However, 2026 export data will be needed for a fuller picture of the situation.

What we do know already is that the high prices are already hurting the industrialsilver market which represents 60% of demand. While silver's highly conductive properties make it useful for electronics, batteries, and solar energy devices, it can be replaced by cheaper alternatives if the price becomes too high. In January, Bloomberg reported that a major Chinese solar panel maker, LONGi Green Energy, will be using base metals to fabricate its solar panels in an effort to cut costs. This move could be the start of a longer-term trend.

History tells us to be skeptical

While the recent silver rally has been the biggest, it isn't the first. Over the last half-century, the precious metal has entered bubble territory three other times -- the most recent being in 2011, a few years after the Great Financial Crisis. The macroeconomic factors that drove the previous silver boom are similar to the factors driving the current surge in prices.

Back then, Moody's gave the U.S. its first-ever credit rating downgrade because of its weakening fiscal condition. And other issues, like the Eurozone crisis, encouraged investors to pivot away from fiat currencies. While it's tempting to assume the latest crisis will be different from the previous ones, history tells us that this is rarely the case.

Eventually, market sentiment cools down, investors take profits, and prices fall back down to levels based on supply and demand in industrial applications. This pattern isn't limited to silver. Other commodities like crude oil, rhodium, and cobalt have seen similar boom and bust cycles that quickly normalized when geopolitical hype died down, and industrial users replaced them with cheaper alternatives in response to high prices.

Precious metals can be risky

Precious metals like silver have been used to store wealth for much of recorded history. So it is tempting to look at them as special asset classes that are somehow exempt from the factors that drive booms and busts in the rest of the market.

However, the recent rally and crash tell us that precious metals can be just as volatile and speculative as other financial assets. While silver adds valuable diversification to a portfolio, investors should remain aware of its potential risks and not get overexposed.

Should you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Silver Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Silver Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.